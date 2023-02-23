Bharatpur (Rajasthan): In broad daylight, a group of six to seven unidentified miscreants opened fire on a 40-year-old wrester Gajendra alias Lala in Bharatpur city's Kali Bagichi locality on Thursday. The critically injured was rushed to a hospital where he has been undergoing treatment. The shocking incident happened when he was coming out of a gym after a workout.

Someone uploaded a video of the firing incident a social media platform. In the video, a person wielding a cane was seen hitting the injured on his thigh. "The victim has suffered five gunshot injuries. At least six or seven persons traveling in a car arrived at the spot. They fired at Gajendra when he was coming out of the gym after a workout," said City Circle Officer Satish Verma..

He also said that Gajendra alias Lala, (40), is a resident of Anaha village, and was coming out of a gym located in Kali Bagichi area of the city. " A group of six to seven people arrived at the spot and fired at him. Gajendra sustained five bullet injuries in his hands as well as on his body. He has been admitted to RBM Hospital," added Verma.

He also said that police are trying to ascertain the identity of the assailants by scanning the CCTV footage adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits.

In the video, Gajendra alias Lala was seen lying on the ground outside the gym and three men were attacking him. One of the assailants was hitting the victim with a stick, while another assailant was seen firing at him. The image of the third gun-toting assailant was also captured on the camera.