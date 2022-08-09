Gwalior: Swami Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba, a former minister, has been arrested on rape charges. In a joint action by Bhopal Police and Gwalior Crime Branch, Mirchi Baba was arrested from a Gwalior Hotel on Tuesday morning.

Giri was arrested from Gwalior in connection with a case registered against him under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and is being brought to Bhopal, additional commissioner of police (ACP) Richa Choubey said.

A woman allegedly filed a rape complaint against 'Mirchi Baba'. According to sources, the victim had visited Baba to seek blessings to have a child. She alleged that Baba raped her by feeding her pills on the pretext of having a child.

Mirchi Baba came into the limelight in the Lok Sabha elections held in the year 2019 when he organised a havan of five quintals of red chillies for the victory of Digvijay Singh in the Lok Sabha elections.