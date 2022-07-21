Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a heart-rending incident, a woman gave birth to a baby girl before breathing her last. According to police, a pregnant woman was going to her maternal home with her husband when she was crushed to death by a truck. While dying, the woman gave birth to a baby girl on the road. The newborn is hale and hearty. The accident happened near Bartara village under Narkhi Police Station limits. Ramu, a resident of Dhanauli village in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, was proceeding towards his in-laws' house at Bazirpur Kotla village on Wednesday with his pregnant wife Kamini. As soon as his bike reached near Bartra village, a truck hit his vehicle.

As soon as the accident took place, Kamini fell on the road while the truck coming from behind knocked down Kamini. Before dying, Kamini gave birth to a baby girl on the road. The baby girl is healthy. On receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and sent Kamini's body to the district hospital for post-mortem. The woman's husband was weeping inconsolably as he lost his wife. On learning about the incident, the relatives of the deceased have also reached the district hospital.