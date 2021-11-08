New Delhi: Shocked over the ongoing violent incidents targetting people from the minority community, All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) on Monday appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah for his personal intervention to stop such incidents. The student leaders said that they will build a nationwide movement against such incidents.

"We have appealed to the central government for action. If we don't get any response, we will raise a nationwide movement to stop violence on minorities," said AAMSU president Rejaul Karim Sarkar in an interview with ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

Minority students leaders appeal HM for action to stop atrocities

A delegation representing student leaders also submitted a memorandum to Shah and appealed to him to take immediate steps so that the ongoing violence against the minorities can be stopped. "We have appealed Home Minister Amit Shah to take storing action against the perpetrators of such violence," said Sarkar.

Sarkar also accused the incumbent State government in Assam of not taking any action to stop such violence. "Many of our people were targeted by miscreants...several of our student leaders have also been killed, but no action was taken by Himanta Biswa Sarma led government," Sarkar said.

The student leaders also raised the recent incident of Garukhuti in Darrang district of Assam where two people have lost their lives after the district administration carried an eviction drive. "Government of Assam without verifying the historical reality and on some vested political agenda has engaged themselves in an arbitrary, selective eviction by evicting genuine Indians from their homeland," added Sarkar.

It's a fact in Assam that thousands of people live in the riverine areas of the State where lands get submerged in the Brahmaputra river. "A large section of the religious minority community has settled on the banks of Brahmaputra and its tributaries and made use of the fertile soil. However, their lands get submerged in the Brahmaputra river every year due to devastating floods," Sarkar said.

The student leader also condemn the incident in Tripura where religious places belonging to minority communities have also been vandalised. "The recent attack on minorities in Tripura is inhuman and against our deep-rooted values of brotherhood, secularism and non-violence. The attack on minorities in Assam and other parts of India should be dealt with strictly," said Sarkar.

The AAMSU leader further said that the stagnant National Register of Citizens (NRC) preparation process should be restarted and completed within a stipulated time.

"The NRC was prepared under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Around 19 lakhs people were left out of the NRC and those excluded people are yet to be provided with the opportunity to file their appeals as per Rules," Sarkar said.

The student body also demanded a CBI investigation where crores of rupees for minority scholarship has been misappropriated.



