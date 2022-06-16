New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) in its statement on Wednesday stated that it sought a report from the Chief Secretary of Delhi over a complaint against former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. As this has hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs in the country, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman, NCM, has sought a report in the matter from the Chief Secretary of Delhi,” it said, adding that action will be taken based on the report as deemed fit. After the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' in Chennai, Bedi cracked a 12'o clock joke' on Sikhs, which went viral on social media and landed her in trouble.

However, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer expressing her apologies and her deep connection with Sikhism, Bedi tweeted, "My dear fellow Indians, I was born and brought up in Punjab. I am a devotee of the faith. My husband was a direct descendant of Guru Nanak Dev Jee. Be assured of my best intentions towards my community. Some vested interests are unduly fanning something expressed in a lighter vein even on myself. I have received the most obscene and abusive messages. If any of my unintentional comment has hurt the sentiments of my brethren, I have already apologised. I remain a proud Indian and a grateful Punjabi."

Slamming the former cop and Governor, AAP's Punjab Chief Jarnail Singh condemned BJP leader Kiran Bedi's and said, "When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected the sisters and daughters. Noon was the time when the Mughals attack. This is the history of noon," He further said, "Shame on the BJP's leaders, who have a cheap mentality and make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect." Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday even asked the police to register an FIR against her. Even the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday condemned Bedi for her remarks and said it is sending a legal notice to her.