New Delhi: A fact-finding team comprising members of different minority organisations on Saturday vehemently criticised the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Minorities (NCM) for not taking any action over violence in Tripura.

The fact-finding team has also demanded that the police department should conduct a departmental enquiry and find out the police officers who committed dereliction of duty.

The team said that action should be initiated against those convicted of different charges and who did not prevent the violence. "This action against guilty officers will show that the police is an independent institution and should not be used as a tool to further the agenda of a particular political party," they said in New Delhi.

The team comprising members from All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat (AIMMM), Jamaat e Islami Hind (JIH), Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees had visited Tripura on October 31.

Fact-finding team lambasts NHRC, Minority Commission over Tripura violence

Read: Tripura Violence: Fact-finding team blames hardline Hindu outfits for communal riot

Violence rocked the State from October 19 to 26 where agitated mob reportedly vandalized shops, religious places. The incident in Tripura took place after religious fundamentalists vandalised Durga puja pandals in neighbouring Bangladesh.

"The incident in Tripura has got international reactions. However, the irony is that India's National Human Rights Commission, as well as National Minority Commission, were mum over the entire incident," said All India Muslim Majlis e Mushawarat president Navid Hamid.

Criticising the ruling governments at the Centre and State, Hamid said that "political party always try to play politics over religion" during election times.

He said that the Tripura government was incapable of protecting the minorities and their places of worship. "These incidents of violence and vandalism did not occur spontaneously. They appear to be orchestrated, and people were incited and provoked," Hamid said.

Read: NHRC seeks action taken reports on Panisagar violence, serves notice to Tripura CS and DGP

The fact-finding team demanded that the government must identify and arrest the culprits behind the incidents of violence at Panisagar. "The police have all the footage of violence. The police officers who did not prevent the violence should also be subject of enquiry and action should be initiated against them," they suggested.