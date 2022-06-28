Lucknow: Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission, Ashfaq Saifi has recommended bringing up a population control bill in the country on Tuesday. "India needs a population control bill as the population is increasing rapidly which impacts nature as well as the society. On the occasion of commisssion's first annual function, I would like to urge the Chief Minister and Prime Minister to implement a population control bill," Saifi said.

Apart from Saifi, members Sardar Parvinder Singh, Rumana Siddiqui, Haider Abbas Chand and Samman Afroz Khan were present at the press conference held at Indra Bhawan. The members also released a poster on population control at the press conference.