Mangaluru(Karnataka): BJP's joint spokesperson in Karnataka Anwar Manippady has launched a scathing attack against his own government openly alleging that it was targeting the minorities, especially Muslims in the state.

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home minister Araga Jnanendra, Anwar questioned the government's failure to protect Wakf properties while pointing out that minorities were being harassed in various ways. He said that the government has failed to implement his report on the misuse of Wakf properties worth crores.

"You and Government have totally failed in protecting the Wakf Board properties to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crores. The Wakf Scam report of mine on the date of submission was to the tune of 2.3 lakh crores," he wrote in the letter. Anwar said the state government had failed to address the issues of the minorities on all fronts and thus failed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

"Minorities are being harassed through various ways including taking back legally sanctioned burial grounds in Sullia, in DoddaNagmangala, Bangalore and many more in the sate," he wrote. Anwar also alleged that a mosque in Sanjeevinagar was not allowed to reopen after the pandemic. "A glaring injustice is done in Sanjeevinagar, Airport Road, where a Masjid functioning without causing any trouble to anybody after the pandemic was not allowed to open and was closed forcibly by the local police along with the hooligans...," he said in the letter.

"There are plenty of such cases happening in the state and so much injustice is being meted out to us and the government is mum when all this injustice is happening in the state. Anwar also asked the government to take back his security "under such circumstances" when the "community is suffering having lost their legal rights and properties."

"...take back my gunman facility though I have the threat from everyone involved in the injustice done to our community and my earlier 3 attacks (sic," he added.