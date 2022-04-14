Jangaon (Telangana): In a gruesome incident, a 13-year boy killed his stepfather for bashing up his mother regularly. According to the police, Hanumandla Vinod (34), a resident of Parsigutta in Hyderabad, married Manjula, as his wife passed away. Manjula, a native of Janagama town, whose husband died recently, had a son from her first marriage. Vinod was working as a technician in a water treatment plant company at Kasibugga in Warangal.

Vinod was living with Manjula and her son at Ambedkarnagar in Jangaon. He used to drink and beat Manjula every day and due to the conflict between husband and wife, Manjula came to her maternal house in the same town. On April 12, Vinod came to his mother-in-law's house and got into a fight. Manjula's son, who is a mute witness of his mother's abuse all these days, could not bear this anymore.

The boy's mother and his uncle caught Vinod tightly and the boy immediately sprinkled chili powder in his eyes and stabbed him with a knife. Vinod, who was injured seriously, died on the spot at 10.30 pm on Tuesday. On receiving information, Janagaon ACP Gajji Krishna, town CI Ellaboyina Srinivas and ASSI Mahender rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the district hospital mortuary. Later, a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Read: Man hacked to death on a busy road in Telangana