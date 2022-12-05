Gujarat poll: Minor clash between BJP and Congress workers at Anklav
Published on: 2 hours ago
Gujarat poll: Minor clash between BJP and Congress workers at Anklav
Published on: 2 hours ago
Anklav (Gujarat) : A minor scuffle between BJP and Congress workers broke out at Keshavpura Polling booth of Anklav Assembly seat during second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls 2022. Taking cognizance of it, police swung into action and they dispersed the activists of both sides. The alert policemen ensured that the polling it not disrupted on account of the minor clash.
