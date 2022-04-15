Fatehabad (Haryana): An 11-year-old boy of Dhani Mahtab village saved his mother by informing the police that someone had poisoned his mother by dialing emergency number 112. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot within 10 minutes after receiving the information. According to the police, when they reached the spot the woman was suffering from pain due to poisoning. Then the police picked up the woman and without any delay got her admitted to the Civil Hospital where the condition of the woman is stated to be critical.

The video of the incident has been shared by the police personnel. In the video, the woman is seen lying on the ground in agony. Policemen are taking the woman to the hospital. Who gave the poison? Why did she consume it. These questions are yet to be answered as the woman is not in a position to give a statement yet. While the woman has been identified as Soma Devi.

