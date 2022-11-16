Kanpur (UP): A minor girl in Kanpur pulled a prank on her parents and wrote an extortions letter to herself. The incident took place in the Rawatpur area of Kanpur, police said adding that a resident of the Maswanpur area Megha Pandey lodged a complaint on Monday alleging that her daughter has been receiving threatening letters demanding money.

Rawatpur Police Inspector said that Megha Pandey on Monday, a resident of the Maswanpur area lodged a complaint and alleged that her daughter has been receiving threatening letters demanding 50,000 rupees. Police started an investigation on the basis of her complaint but much to the surprise of the investigators they found that the girl being threatened was actually writing the letters herself.

During the investigation, the handwriting drew the suspicion of the police. The minor eventually confessed that she was the one sending the letters to herself, police said. They further revealed that the girl said that she used to write letters to herself demanding 50,000 rupees. She said she also wrote that if the amount was not paid "she will be killed."