Surat (Gujarat): In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl has been detained by police in Surat city of Gujarat for allegedly killing her newborn son by throwing him off a building, police said on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation suggested the girl was in a relationship with a 20-year-old youth.

“On Monday morning, people in the Magdalla area of the city spotted an injured newborn lying on the road. He was declared dead by doctors. The investigation disclosed the newborn was thrown from a building and CCTV footage also confirmed it,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-4, Sagar Bagmar.

After enquiring with local people, police tracked down the girl who told police that she threw the infant off a building immediately after giving birth in the early hours of Monday, said Bagmar. A case was registered against her under section 315 (Act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive, or to cause it to die after its birth) of the Indian Penal Code. Legal action will be taken against the 20-year-old youth, the DCP said.

The girl, studying in class 10th, had delivered the baby and then flung it to death. The girl's mother works as a labourer and her father has passed away. She got scared about her pregnancy and didn't tell anyone about it. The delivery took place in the eighth month.