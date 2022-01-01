Lucknow: On the basis of a written complaint filed by the victim's mother, accused Gautam Kumar was arrested and put behind bars, said Police Inspector Jitendra Bahadur Singh. The accused was a retired police inspector, said Singh.

As per the statement filed by the victim's mother, the 9-year-old girl stays in her maternal uncle's house at Awas Vikas Colony in Dubagga locality of the city. The girl had gone to the accused's house adjacent to her maternal uncle's home, said Inspector Singh.

Accused Gautam Kumar did obscene acts with the girl. She became frightened and narrated the ordeal to her mother.

The victim's mother then filed the complaint, said the police.