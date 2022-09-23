Kolkata: A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by three miscreants in Sealdah on Thursday. Police sources said that the girl was taken to a desolate place by the three accused on the pretext of being provided with a good shelter for the night and then sexually assaulted.

They further revealed that the incident took place in Narkeldanga police station area. Police said that the minor arrived at the Sealdah Railway station with a young man, a resident of Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district adding that they were looking for a lodge near the station to spend the night.

Also Read: West Bengal: BJP leader's son accused of setting fire to police vehicle

According to police when the minor went to a shop to buy some food one of the accused Muhammad Shahid offered to take her to a good lodge. Later the accused called the minor's friend-with whom she came to Sealdah- and asked her to tell him that a lodge had been found. Then the minor told her friend to come to the lodge.

When her friend reached the spot, the accused were forcibly taking her away on a scooter. He raised an alarm and informed other passengers at Sealdah. Upon being informed about the incident, officials of the Narkeldanga police station swung into action and arrested Shahid from a secluded place. The two other accused- identified as Totla Azad alias Mohammad Azad and Mohammad Zafar-were arrested later following raids at several places.