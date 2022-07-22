Panipat (Haryana): The child marriage of two minor sisters have surfaced in the Panipat district of Haryana. The social malaise is prevalent in various parts of the country. The matter was revealed when one among the two sisters who were subjected to torture by her in-laws, narrated the ordeal to her mother.

After listening to the woes of one of her aggrieved daughters, the woman (mother of the victims) approached Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta and filed a written complaint demanding stringent action against the culprits.

Officer Rajni Gupta while confirming the filing of the complaint, said, "The complaint was received on July 13 in which the woman stated that about six years ago her husband had thrown her out of the home. The woman also mentioned in the complaint letter that before pushing her off the home, her husband thrashed her mercilessly. But her two minor daughters and two sons were retained by her husband."

It was alleged that the aggrieved woman's husband married her two daughters--one was 14 years old to youth, aged 32, belonging to Karnal district of Haryana, and another daughter aged 13 years with a 22-year-old youth in the same district but belonging to a separate village in Haryana.

The younger daughter of the aggrieved woman narrated the woes that she was undergoing at her in-laws' house. She was forced to do household chores. When she became pregnant, she was forced to undergo abortion. Due to this, she became ill and her in-laws did not even get her treated.

When her condition deteriorated, she informed her mother about her suffering at the hands of her in-laws stealthily. The younger daughter further revealed to her mother that her eldest sister was also being mistreated at her in-laws' house. She also had an abortion.

Officer Rajni Gupta said that after the receipt of the letter from the complainant, a probe into the matter has begun. "We are quizzing the in-laws, including the victims' father and grandmother also."