Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly raped at a village in KVB Puram mandal of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday midnight. Three youths were suspected to be involved in the offence. The incident came to light after the police held a preliminary inquiry and finally registered the rape case under the POCSO Act. Three accused are absconding.

According to the complaint lodged with the police by the victim's mother, the 14-year-old Class IX girl student was alone at her house when the incident occurred. According to police, the woman left her daughter at home around 10 pm and returned at 11 pm. As her daughter was not found at home, a search was made in the village but to no avail.

Finally, she found that her daughter was lying in an unconscious state in the bathroom of their house at around 3 am on Thursday. On enquiring about what happened, the victim explained to the mother that the accused Selvam, Guna and Ashok forcibly took her away to the nearby crematorium when she was going to the washroom. The victim claimed that Selvam raped her at the crematorium and hit her with a stick.

Meanwhile, the girl informed her mother that Selvam had left her in the bathroom at her home at midnight. In this regard, the mother of the victim complained to the police on Thursday. Police said that a case had been registered against the accused under POCSO Act. It was assumed that the girl was drugged, but in the FIR it was recorded that she became unconscious after being beaten.