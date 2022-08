Meerut: A minor girl has been allegedly molested for over one year by her school teacher in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the 16-year-old girl's mother has lodged an FIR alleging that her daughter was molested by her school teacher for 1.5 years. A case has been registered in this regard.

"The mother of a 16-year-old girl has lodged an FIR stating that her daughter was continuously molested for 1.5 years by her school teacher aged 32-34 years. We have registered a case registered immediately. We are looking at the seriousness of the matter," said Vineet Bhatnagar, SP (City) of Meerut. (with Agency inputs)