Bhopal: In an unfortunate incident, a 7-year-old girl playing outside her house was injured in the eye after being attacked by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Thursday, officials said. A girl named Suhani was admitted to Hamidia Hospital for treatment. The intensity of the injury was not immediately known. On receiving information about the incident, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Mayor Malti Rai reached Hamidia Hospital to inquire about her health condition.

Sarang assured the parents of the girl of all possible help and passed instructions to the doctors for specialized treatment of the girl. Sarang said that there is a need to take concrete steps so that such incidents do not happen. He said no stone will be left unturned in the treatment of the girl child. Dog bite cases are on the rise in Bhopal, he added.