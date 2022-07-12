Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): A 16-year-old minor was allegedly gang-raped and paid one lakh to remain silent and not report the incident, the police here said on Tuesday. The incident took place on July 9. The police reached out to the family and conducted a medical examination of the victim, Assistant Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey said. The accused is presently in custody and further investigation into the case is ongoing, she added.