Andhra Pradesh: A horrific incident has come to the fore in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's own district. A young man named Chembu, along with his nine friends, repeatedly raped a minor girl in Proddatur of the YSR district. This incident came to light recently when she became pregnant. Despite knowing this information, the police have not taken any action. Criticisms are being heard that the case has not been registered.

A minor girl takes shelter and begs at a mosque on Islampuram Street in Proddatur town. The girl's father begs at another temple. Her mother died many years ago. The girl was found by a young man who was staying at a relative's house on the same street and working in a decoration shop. Chembu and his friends have been raping the girl for a few months. The matter came out when she finally became pregnant. The locals informed the police about the incident.

In this context, on the 4th of this month, female constable Malleshwari spoke to the victim and collected all the details. The victim explained that she was raped by Chembu and his friends. Constable Malleshwari videotaped all the information given by the girl. Later, brought to the attention of a Circle Inspector (CI) in town. The CI took steps to shift the victim to an ashram in Amritnagar under the purview of the Rural Police Station.

After knowing this information, the rural police did not register a case. The girl was shifted to an ashram belonging to a private charity in Mylavaram on the 8th of this month. She is currently taking shelter there, said a local.

However, Prasadarao, DSP, Proddatur, YSR district said, "The incident of gang rape of a girl has come to our notice. An inquiry has been ordered. We will take strict action against the accused and no one will be spared."

