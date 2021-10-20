Kozhikode: A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men in Kozhikode. The incident happened at Kayakkodi near Kozhikode. Police have picked up two natives of Kayakkodi and a native of Kuttiyadi and their arrests will be recorded after interrogation.

Police said as per the statement given by the victim, one of the youths lured her into a love trap and took her to the Janakikadu area where he along with three others gang-raped her. The incident happened on October 3. The girl, who is a Upper Primary school student, complained about the incident to her parents who in turn lodged a complaint with the police.

