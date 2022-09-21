Moradabad (UP): In another horrific crime against women in Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly stripped, gang-raped, and forced to walk back home under the Bhojpur police station area in Moradabad district.

According to the reports, the incident took place on September 1, when the minor had gone to attend a fair in a neighbouring village. The matter came to the light after a video clip of a girl walking without clothes on the road was posted on Twitter by a female user.

It's been alleged that after the incident on September 1, the victim and her family reached the police station with their complaint but they were sent back assuring action, and no FIR was registered. Later, after 7 days, the victim girl reached out to SSP Hemant Kutiyal seeking justice, and thereafter an FIR was registered.

Also read: Sitamarhi girl set on fire for resisting rape bid in Bihar

On the other side, after the video on Twitter went viral, SP Rural, Sandeep Kumar Meena at 8 pm on Tuesday, came up with a clarification and said, “A man had lodged an FIR at Bhojpur Police Station regarding the rape of his niece on September 7. When we started investigating the matter, the parents of the girl ruled out any such incident. Despite this, a probe was conducted."

“A case has been registered under relevant sections at Bhojpur police station upon receiving the information of rape and one accused has been arrested. Further investigations are underway,” added the SP.

The incident took place on September 1, when the minor girl had gone to attend a fair in a neighbouring village During this Nitin, Kapil, Ajay, Naushe Ali and Imran, residents of Islamnagar village of Bhojpur, abducted her to a deserted location in Saidpur Khaddar village and gang-raped her.

Hearing the screams, people working in the nearby fields rushed to the spot, which forced the accused to flee the spot. Meanwhile, the village head who reached the spot allegedly forced the victim to go home naked. The victim somehow reached her house and narrated the ordeal to the family members.