Bareilly: A “minor” girl has eloped with a man after a court marriage with him on the basis of a fake birth certificate showing her as an adult even as her father has filed a case against the man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, officials said.

As per the concerned Municipal Health Officer, Ashok Kumar, the girl from Subhash Nagar, a class 8 student aged 15 as per her father, approached the municipal authorities in July 2021 for a birth certificate. In the mark sheet against which she was issued the birth certificate, the girl showed herself as an adult, Kumar said. However, after her father's claim before the municipal authorities, the latter verified the girl's marks sheet with the concerned board and it turned out to be fake.

The girl's father alleged that his daughter was lured by the man into marrying him in court after which she managed to get the fraudulent birth certificate. He has also filed a police complaint against the accused.

Also read: Twist in tale: 'Hostage' says she is married to abductor