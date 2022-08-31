New Delhi: A minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a tenant at their house in Narayana village of West Delhi district. The accused is absconding even as police have launched a manhunt to nab him. According to the police, the incident came to light when the minor complained of sudden pain in her stomach on Sunday night, over three months after impregnation.

On consulting the doctor, the family members found that the minor was pregnant. The minor then told her parents that when they had gone to a relative's place three months ago, the tenant living in their house forcibly barged into the house and raped her. Along with this, he also made a video of the incident and threatened to make the video go viral if she told anyone. He forced the girl to keep quiet about the assault.

The family later informed the Narayana Police about the incident. A case has been registered against the accused tenant, who is still absconding. Multiple police teams are on the hunt for the accused.

