Salem: An 11-year-old girl was among six people dead and many others injured after a private tourist bus collided with an Omni van at Atthur in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Monday midnight, police said. The tourist bus was carrying 20 passengers from Salem to Chennai when it collided with the van at Tukukkanur village bypass in Attur taluk of Tamil Nadu.

In the accident, Saranya (23), Suganya (27), Santhiya (23), Ramya (25) and Rajesh (21), who were travelling in the van, died on the spot while Tanshika, an 11-year-old girl died on the way to the hospital. Sudha (36), Periyannan (36), Bhuvaneshwari (17), Krishnaveni (45), and Udhay Kumar (17) were injured and taken to the Salem Government Hospital by locals.

It is learnt the victims had come to attend their relative's 30th day of mourning at Lee Bazar area in Attur. They had come in the van towards the national highway to have tea at night. Salem District Collector Karmegam enquired about the injured at the hospital and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. The Athur police are investigating the case.