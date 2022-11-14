Samastipur: In a tragic incident, the tongue was cut off and the private parts of a 13-year-old rape victim were mutilated in Bihar's Samastipur. The relatives of the victim said, "On November 11, the girl was abducted from the house and was raped in the garden near the house and fled the spot. After searching, we found her in the garden in an unconscious condition and admitted her to a hospital for treatment."

On being informed, CPI-ML's Kalyanpur block secretary Dinesh Kumar and Pusa block secretary Amit Kumar met the family members and assured them of justice. Local leaders demanded the early arrest of the criminals by the Chakmeshi police. The local people have also expressed their anger over the incident.

Talking about the incident, Samastipur SP Hrudaya Kant said, "A case of minor rape case has come to the fore. The Chakmehsi police have been sent to Muzaffarpur to take her statement. We have started an investigation into the matter. Those who were involved in the incident will not be spared under any circumstances."