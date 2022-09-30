Madhubani: The UP Police on Friday arrested three people for the gang rape of a minor girl from the Mau village of Madhubani of Uttar Pradesh. The initial investigation also disclosed the involvement of two police officials from the Jayanagar police station in Bihar in the crime.

As informed by the police, the victim, who is originally from Mau, wandered and reached Jayanagar in the Madhubani district in Bihar last month. Pramod Yadav, a night guard working at the Ashok Market here got a hold of the girl and raped her. He also got other men involved who repeatedly raped the minor before she was finally sold off in the sex market for Rs 50,000 to a woman. The matter came to light when the girl's family filed a missing complaint, and the UP police, while investigating, reached Jayanagar.

As informed by a police officer at the Jayanagar Police Station, three people have been arrested in the matter so far, including the woman to whom the victim was sold. "The absconding accused in the gang-rape incident in the last month are watchman Ramjeevan Paswan and police driver Acharya who are both absconding. While Sajan Paswan, a resident of Shaheed Chowk, who lives with the watchman, has been arrested by the police. So far, three people, including the woman, have been arrested in this case."

The arrested accused have been remanded by the Madhubani court and handed over to the UP Police from the Jayanagar Police. As mentioned in her statement, the victim had alleged the involvement of police driver Acharya and watchman Ramjeevan Paswan in the crime. Both the accused are on the run while the police officials are searching for them.