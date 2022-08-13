Siwan: Police arrested two youths for the alleged gang-rape of a minor under Bhagwanpur Police Station limits of Uttar Pradesh's Siwan district on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Pawan Manjhi, Imamuddin and Dinesh Rai, residents of the Bhagwanpur Police Station area. The police have arrested Dinesh Rai and Pawan Manjhi. According to sources, a 15-year-old was gang-raped when she had gone to tie rakhi to his cousin from her maternal grandmother's house. While she was going to her destination, three miscreants took her forcibly to the nearby bushes and raped her.

Sources said, meanwhile, seeing a Scorpio, the accused left the girl and fled. Later, the victim's kin lodged a complaint with the Bhagwanpur Police Station. Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR. The women's police station sent the girl to the hospital for medical examination. Pramila Kumari, in-charge of Mahila Police Station said that two youths Pawan and Dinesh have been arrested and man-hunt has been launched to nab the third.