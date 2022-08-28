Muzaffarpur: A minor girl has been allegedly gang raped in a government school in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Upon receiving the complaint from her family members police promptly arrested the three accused who are also minors. The incident came to light on Friday.

The family members of the girl said that on Friday night she went to the toilet with her grandmother and aunt but did not return. When her family members along with locals went looking for her, she was found unconscious in a nearby primary school.

"We picked her up and brought her home. After initial treatment, it came to notice that she was subjected to atrocities. Then we informed the police and lodged a complaint at the Maniyari police station," the family members said.

Maniyari police station SHO Ajay Kumar said that the three arrested are minors adding that further investigation will be done after the medical report of the girl arrives. " Three persons have been arrested in the case. All three accused are minors. We have taken action on the basis of the complaint of the family," he said.