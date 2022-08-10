Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Jurhara police station of the city registered a case of gang rape of a minor and kidnapping of the minor's sister on Tuesday. According to DSP Pradeep Yadav, "On August 6, the minor girl along with her elder sister of Kaman area of Bharatpur, had gone to a farm while some people of the village in a luxury car allegedly gang-raped the minor on the strength of weapons."

"The elder sister, who was collecting animal feed, went to rescue her and the miscreants forcibly took her sister with them, leaving behind the minor victim," DSP added.

The police started the hunt for the accused while the minor was sent for a medical examination on Tuesday. The police have also claimed that the kidnapped victim will be brought back soon.