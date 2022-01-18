Noida: A viral video has landed a minor in big trouble in Delhi. The boy was seen stabbing a street dog in the video and Delhi Police took cognizance of the incident and registered a case for cruelty against animals. Here's the story behind it.

A dog was trying to eat meat from a meat shop in Thane beta-2 area of Greater Noida. This annoyed the shop owner, who wanted the dog shooed away. Hence he asked his nephew to give it a light beating.

Instead, the nephew, a minor, stabbed the dog in the stomach, thereby seriously injuring it.

After the video went viral on social media, police officials took cognizance of the incident and registered a case. After launching an investigation, the police arrested the shop owner and detained the child.

Legal action has been taken and cases have been registered under relevant sections, said Additional DCP Greater Noida Vishal Pandey.