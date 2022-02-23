Noida: Over a petty quarrel, the minor daughter smashed her mother with a frying man, leading to her death. The deceased woman Anuradha was living with her daughter. She was a native of Shahdara.

Anuradha was married for 16 years and after five years of marriage she started living without her husband, Anuradha lived at Thana Sector-113 with her 14-year-old daughter. Police said that the minor daughter hit her mother with a frying pan over an argument. The neighbors took Anuradha to the nearest hospital immediately, but she was declared dead by the doctor. The post-mortem of the dead body has been done.

DCP Ranvijay Singh, Noida added that the minor daughter had smashed her mother with a 'Tawa'(frying pan) and also said that the mother-daughter duo used to quarrel a lot over various issues which they found during their investigation. "The minor daughter is in police custody and has been sent to the Children's Reform Home," he adds.