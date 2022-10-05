Chhatarpur (MP): A 14-year-old minor boy accused of theft was tied to a pole and brutally beaten in Parsaniya village of Lavkush Nagar police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which people are seen beating the minor.

The minor was severely injured in the incident. In the video, the villagers are beating the minor brutally and blood is seen oozing out of his mouth and nose. He constantly begs for mercy however is thrashed over and over again.

Lavkush Nagar police station in-charge Jaswant Singh said, "Some people of the village had brought a minor boy to the police station 2 days ago, but there was an agreement between the two. No action of any kind has been taken in this matter."