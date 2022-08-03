Patiala: A minor boy who turned out to be a thief decamped with Rs 35 lakhs from the main branch of SBI Bank located at Sheranwala Gate in the city on Wednesday at around 11:30 am. The heist was captured on CCTV using which, the police are probing the case. It is revealed that the boy came along with a 25-year-old man and both conducted a recce for around 25 minutes. Reportedly, the bank official kept the money bag behind the cash counter at the time of the incident.

“The theft took place in the SBI at around 11.35 am today. The bank officials had kept the bag containing around Rs 35 lakhs at a cash counter for depositing in the ATM. We have checked the CCTV footage and a minor boy could be clearly seen running away with the bag,” said a police officer who rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the theft from the bank officials.