Srinagar (J&K): A shocking incident came to the fore in the Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday where a minor boy was found dead at his home with officials suspecting it a case of "suicide".

Reports said that the boy, identification of whom was not immediately known, was found dead under mysterious circumstances after which local police rushed to the spot upon being informed about it. The body was later taken for post mortem while the exact cause of the boy's death is being ascertained.

However, an official said that as per preliminary investigation it looks to be a case of "suicide". Further details of the incident are awaited.