​​Kupwara (J&K): A rescue operation was going on to save an 11-year-old boy and a person, who was trying to rescue the young boy, who got trapped in a well after falling into it in Hatmula of Nagri area of ​​Kupwara district on Friday. Sources said that a minor boy named Firdous Ahmad Mir fell into the well accidentally. As soon as the information was received, the local people of the area gathered at the spot, a local man Muhammad Shafi Mir went into the well in an attempt to save the boy, but he also got trapped in the well because of the muddy surface down in the well.

On receiving information, fire and emergency services department officials reached the spot and launched the rescue operation. Police sources confirmed the incident and said that the rescue operation was going on at the accident site and all possible efforts are being made to save both the trapped persons.