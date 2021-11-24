New Delhi: A minor has been taken into custody in the brutal rape and murder of a woman in Delhi. The 32-year-old woman's mutilated body was found lying in a drainage near Sector 2 of Dabri area last week. Dwaraka Police who cracked the case said that the major hurdle before the police was to identify the victim as her face was burnt beyond recognition.

Sharing the details, DCP Shankar Chaudhury from Dwarka Dustrict Police said that joint teams of Dabri, Special Staff and Anti Terrorism Squad were involved in the investigation. The investigating teams have found that the minor raped the woman by tying her hands and feet, murdered her and then burnt her private parts and face to erase the evidence.

Police scanned CCTV footage from the area and launched a manual surveillance as well. However, the police managed to find that she was living with her husband and was working as a domestic help. Initial reports said the victim was in her early 20s.

After confirming her identity, the police started probing into know more about her whereabouts, including the people who were in touch with her. They found out that the woman was last seen going to the house of the minor.

During the interrogation, the minor confessed to crime and he was taken into custody. Police also recovered remains of burnt clothes, kerosene, iron pipe and tapes used to tie the victim from his house. They have also found the van used for the crime. The minor told the police that he had called the woman to her house on the pretext of working.

The forensic team was called in and the vehicle was examined in which hair and other biological samples of the deceased were recovered. The police have charged him with rape and destruction of evidence.

