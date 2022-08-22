Araria: A minor girl was abducted and raped by four men in a pickup van on Saturday night and later thrown out of the vehicle in the wee hours. The incident took place in Fulkaha police station area of the Araria district of Bihar.

Police arrested two accused, while the search for the remaining two is on. Around 11 pm on Saturday, the minor was strolling near her house with her friends when the accused allegedly abducted and raped her in the moving vehicle. The accused then let her go after which she reached home and narrated the ordeal to her family.

Also read: Bihar ADM thrashes teacher aspirant during protest, disrespects tricolour; video goes viral

Later when the victim was on her way to the police station for filing a complaint along with her maternal uncle, somehow the girl saw the pickup van and identified the driver and one of the accused. As the victim's uncle approached the accused, they allegedly attacked him. Meanwhile, the uncle informed SDPO about the incident after which police reached the spot and arrested the accused criminals. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the girl has been sent for medical examination with a female officer, the SDPO said.