New Delhi: As the end of the year 2021 approaches, a year end review on the initiatives and development achievements by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has been prepared. The review report reveals that nearly 36 lakh Property cards have been prepared in 28,603 villages under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Scheme in the last one year.

Additionally, under the e-Gram Swaraj e-Financial Management System, around 2.54 lakh Gram Panchayats across the country have uploaded approved Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP).

The report also highlights that the MoPR has successfully developed mActionSoft – a mobile based solution to facilitate the capturing of photos with Geo-Tags (i.e. GPS Coordinates) for the works which have assets as outputs. Using this application, around 2.52 lakh photographs of the assets have been uploaded by the Gram Panchayats for the activities taken under the Fifteen Finance Commission.

The report also mentions that the ministry has launched e-Gram Swaraj, an e-Financial Management System to strengthen e-Governance in Panchayati Raj Institutions across the rural regions of the country.

Further, for enhancing effective COVID-19 management in rural areas, the MoPR launched the COVID-19 DashboardIt has also additionally developed an online portal with dashboard to assimilate and display key performance parameters related to the operationalization of Vibrant Gram Sabhas in the States /UTs.

Also read: Year Ender Health 2021: Covid vaccines offer hope, but Omicron rings alarm bells