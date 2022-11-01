New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has conducted a special cleanliness drive at 11,559 campaign sites including the field and outstation offices having the public interface in the last month.

A statement issued by the Home Ministry said that pendency in various categories such as MP references, parliamentary assurances, IMC references, state government references, PMO references, public grievances, and PG appeals were also disposed of during the month-long campaign from October 2 to 31.

"During special campaign 2.0 a total of 5.15 lakh files were identified for review within the ministry and its attached and subordinate offices. Out of these, 4.77 lakh files have been reviewed and 2.81 lakh files have been weeded out," the MHA said.

Scrap disposal earnings of Rs 1,40,99,510 have been reported so far. 90,525 square feet of spaces have also been freed. "More than 2,000 tweets have been posted by the central armed police force (CAPF), Delhi police and attached subordinate offices, out of which more than 200 tweets have been re-tweeted from the Ministry's PIB Twitter handle," the MHA said.

Similarly, the Union Health Ministry also conducted a cleanliness drive during the same period under which 21600 files were reviewed, 8416 public grievances and their appeals were redressed. "Over 1100 cleanliness campaigns were conducted and approximately 21000 square feet have been freed and Rs 4,06,315 revenue has been generated," the ministry said.