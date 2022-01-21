New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday chaired a high-level security meeting with chiefs of central paramilitary forces, Intelligence Bureau (IB) to review the security arrangements ahead of the Republic Day celebration.

A senior official in the MHA, privy to the meeting, told ETV Bharat that a clear-cut instruction has been given to all security agencies to take all necessary precautions to maintain law and order situation during the Republic Day celebration.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all the ministries of the central government to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure security ahead and during the Republic Day celebration.

In an office memorandum issued to all the central government ministries, the MHA has asked them to vacate their offices and buildings surrounding Rajpath area for the Republic Day parade, At Home Function, and Beating the Retreat.

The MHA has informed that Delhi Police will be conducting anti-sabotage checks in 73 buildings adjacent to the Rajpath Road.

"In connection with the Republic Day celebration 2022, Delhi Police are conducting anti-sabotage checks (ASC) in buildings. These buildings are to be vacated by 1300 hrs on January 25 so that the rooms are sealed after regular ASCs are completed. The security arrangements by Delhi Police will continue up to 1300 hours on January 26. Also the said buildings will have to be vacated By 1830 hrs on January 22 till 1300 hrs on January 23 to facilitate ASCs as full dress rehearsal shall be done on January 23," the MHA said.

The MHA has identified buildings such as Vayu Bhawan, Kashmir House, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, DRDO Bhawan, National Media Centre, Janpath Bhawan among others.

Similarly, for At Home Function on January 26, anti sabotage checks will be conducted in 20 buildings.

And on January 29 for the Beating the Retreat Ceremony, ASC will be conducted in 32 buildings including Red Cross Building, NDMC Tower, National Stadium among others.

In another circular, the Home Ministry said that for the Republic Day celebrations rehearsals, there will be traffic restrictions at Vijay Chowk, Rajpath, Janpath and Man Singh Road.

"The movement of general traffic will remain closed in these four places from January 17 to 26," the MHA said.