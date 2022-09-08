India provides fake directors to hundreds of Chinese shell companies
India provides fake directors to hundreds of Chinese shell companies
New Delhi: Indian organisations providing fake directors to hundreds of Chinese shell companies raided on Thursday by officers from Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Around 25 to 30 officers raiding each location. Raids underway, more details awaited: Official sources.
