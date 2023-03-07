New Delhi: The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizer on Tuesday appealed to the Ministry of Finance to grant more funds to achieve the target of opening 10,000 Jan Aushadhi stores by March next year under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyajana (PMBJP) scheme. The move came on the day that India celebrated 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas with the culmination of a week-long event that begins on March 1. The day was marked in order to promote awareness about generic medicines and how they can be helpful for crores of countrymen.

Sources in the government told ETV Bharat that a budgetary allocation of Rs 72.50 crore has been made for PMBJP against the Department of Pharmaceutical's proposals of Rs 100 crore for 2022-23. "Under this scheme, a target has been fixed to open new 1000 kendras and enhance the product basket upto 1,800 medicines and 200 surgical items during the year 2022-23," sources said, adding "A sale target of Rs 775.00 crore has also been prescribed for the year."

However, the funds allocated for the scheme were not sufficient for the implementation of the targeted scheme by March 2024. As per an estimate prepared by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, one kendra is catering to the needs of approximately 16 lakh population.

"The government has set up a target to open 10,000 stores by March 2024. This will imply about one store for a population of 1.50 lakhs. The Kendras have been opened in all districts of the country. Now the government intends to reach all the blocks, with more stress towards aspirational districts, Northeastern States, hilly and island territories," sources said.

Also read: Why was Virupakshappa not arrested?: Kejriwal takes dig at PM Modi after BJP MLA's bail

During the financial year 2022-23, a target has been fixed to open about new 1,000 kendras with a cumulative total of about 10,000 kendras and to enhance the product basket up to 1800 medicines and 280 surgical items.

The PMBJP is claimed to be a successful flagship program of the government of India under which a maximum number of families are getting branded and generic drugs available to them at a 50-90 percent discount. The product bucket of PMBJP covers all major therapeutic groups such as cardiovascular, anti-cancer, anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, anti-allergic, gastrointestinal medicines, nutraceuticals, etc.

Various nutraceutical products like protein powder, and malt-based food supplements as well as Ayush products like Ayuraksha Kit, Balraksha Kit, and Ayush-64 tablets as immunity boosters have been added to the product basket of PMBJP. Since 2016, citizens across India have been able to save Rs 20,000 crore while availing of benefits under this scheme.

Since the launching of this flagship program of the government of India in 2008, over 9000 PMBJP Kendra have been opened with the availability of 1759 generic medicines and 280 surgical types of equipment and consumables. Since March 7, 2019, India has been observing Jan Aushadhi Diwas every year.