Minister's statement cannot be collective responsibility of govt: SC
Published on: 7 minutes ago
Minister's statement cannot be collective responsibility of govt: SC
Published on: 7 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said that statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to government even applying the principle of collective responsibility. No additional restrictions against free speech can be imposed except those mentioned under Article 19(2) of Constitution, the top court ruled.
Loading...