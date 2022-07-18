Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan's health minister Parsadi Lal Meena has again hogged the headlines for wrong reason. A video stated to be released by BJP's Rajasthan Twitter handle purportedly showing that Meena has been shouting at a woman.

In the video, the hapless woman after handing over a memorandum to the minister wanted to explain something, but the minister didn't want to listen to her. The minister was found shouting at the woman. He is saying to her, "Get lost. Push off. Stop talking bullshit."

But, the aggrieved woman was adamant not to leave the place. She kept on insisting that he (Meena) will have to listen what she wanted to say; because he (minister) was an elected representative. The woman further said she had chosen him and hence he will have to listen to her grievances.

The viral video is said to be associated with minister's home district Lalsota where several people had gathered to handover memos to Meena.