New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday said the BJP government had increased the petrol and diesel prices by "just 30%" in the last seven years as compared to a much higher increase witnessed in the previous UPA regimes.

The minister was replying to a question asked by Congress MP Benny Behanan in the ongoing parliament session in Lok Sabha. Referring to the increasing oil prices, the MP asked the government what was it doing to regulate the prices?

To which, Minister Puri replied by comparing the 7-year prices in the last few decades and said that in the last seven years, the prices had risen by "only 30 per cent". "From 2000-2007, the prices rose by 70%, from 2007 to 2014, the prices rose by 60 per cent. In the last seven years, the prices have gone up by only 30%," he said, stating that prices were determined by several factors including exchange rate, freight rate, dealer margins among others.

The government, Puri said, has recently reduced the excise duty. "We have to spend on other schemes. Tell your state governments to reduce VAT. The government is sensitive about the prices. We are increasing ethanol blending. It was congress that deregulated the prices and floated oil bonds," he said.

Talking about the crude oil prices, the Union Minister said when the economic slowdown took place in March 2020, the price of international crude oil came down to $19.56 a barrel because there was surplus crude. Since economic activity has picked up, the price (of crude oil) has again gone up now," he said.

