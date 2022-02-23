Lucknow: People of Uttar Pradesh are voting in large numbers in favor of BJP in the great festival of democracy because Uttar Pradesh is in safe hands, says Uttar Pradesh government, Minister of Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza after casting his vote in the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday. Addressing the media, Raza said that under the BJP government Uttar Pradesh is free from terrorism and crime. Raza also added that BJP will form the new government with a majority once again in the state.

ETV Bharat's exclusive interview with Minister Mohsin Raza

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Raza said, "Uttar Pradesh is crime and terrorism free. Our aim is to make the state an Uttam Pradesh. Gunda raj has ended. The safety of women has also been increased. People are getting employed now. There is good governance in the state. Rural areas are also being developed to a great extent. The state's economy is also flourishing and people are voting us for the development. Our party is forming the government with a majority of seats in the state Assembly election."

Uttar Pradesh is moving towards 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as the state has a huge role to play in the country, says Raza. Praising the unprecedented work of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Corona period, the minister further said that during the Corona period, the Yogi government worked to improve the health conditions along with providing free ration to the people in every nook and corner of the state. "We come to power to serve. But they want to rob people of the state. Those who come to rob, the public will reject them this time also." Raza added.

Dressing in a saffron kurta whilst he cast his vote he stated that once again BJP wave will blow again in the country as well as in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders. The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.