Nagpur: The women are going to enjoy reservations in one more category. The Maharashtra government has decided to keep 20 percent parking area in public places reserved for women. So ‘Women drivers only’ boards will come up shortly in public vehicle parking areas in the state. This step is to ensure security for women so state government is going to introduce reserved parking zones for women drivers not accompanied by men.

This has been announced by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. He said that 20% of the space in public vehicle parking in the state would be reserved for vehicles with women drivers. It has been noticed that they have been facing inconvenience at public parking places.