Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Minister KTR issued a legal notice to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay demanding that he produce evidence in support of his allegation that he (KTR) was responsible for the suicide of 27 intermediate students in the State. KTR had earlier warned Sanjay of legal action if he does not refrain from making such "baseless" allegations against him.

"BS Kumar, if you don’t stop these ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action. If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in the public domain or else apologize publicly for this BS rhetoric," tweeted KTR. The Telangana BJP on May 11 posted a video of Sanjay making the allegation against KTR at the Praja Sangrama Yatra.

KTR's lawyer said that Bandi Sanjay intentionally dragged KTR's name into the suicide of intermediate students and demanded an apology for his client (KTR) within 48 hours.

